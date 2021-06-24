Cancel
HOT 97 Summer Jam Turns Up the Heat Announcing the Hottest Names In Hip Hop!

By PRWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. HOT 97 (WQHT-FM), is excited to announce the 2021 HOT 97 Summer Jam artist line-up and it’s fire. HOT 97 Summer Jam is BACK “LIVE” on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 with the worlds first Hip Hop concert and festival performances by multi-platinum recording artists A Boogie, Migos, and Meek Mill and that’s just the beginning. The most anticipated Hip Hop concert in the world “HOT 97 Summer Jam” has teamed up with Swizz Beatz, one of the most renowned producers in hip hop, to lead a historic tribute to hip hop icon DMX, exclusively on the HOT 97 Summer Jam stage. Also joining HOT 97’s 2021 Summer Jam star-studded artist line-up is MoneyBagg Yo, The Heavy Hitters Presents CJ and Friends featuring Farruko and El Alfa, DJ Megan Ryte and Friends, Saweetie, Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda.

