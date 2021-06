Ohtani pitched and hit today, while the Giants used a DH. This is historic, as it is the first time an NL team used a DH when the AL team did not. It went well for him, striking out 9 allowing only 1 run and walked 2. Dickerson had 3 hits off him however, the first time that has ever happened to Shohei. Although I bet he is more mad about the home run he gave up. It was a pitcher duel for sure, which was not fun for either offense.