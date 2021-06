British Dressage nominations for Tokyo Olympics revealed. The British Dressage nominations for Tokyo have been revealed by British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors. The nine dressage athlete and horse combinations, plus three reserves, will be submitted to the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) as our (GBR) nominated entries for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Only the combinations who appear on the nominated entries list (closing date 21 June 2021) may be put forward to the British Olympic Association for selection to the Games.