You're right, chicken wing menu prices are up at Jacksonville-area restaurants. Here's why.

These Hawaiian BBQ Portobello Burgers are the perfect Summer dinner. The pulled portobellos are slathered in a pineapple BBQ sauce and topped with a creamy coleslaw dressing. I don’t know about you, but when I was a meat-eater, I loved a good pulled pork sandwich. I love the taste of BBQ, blame it on my Southern roots and just really good California BBQ. BBQ has always been a constant in my life. My dad had a smoker and would always smoke tri-tip growing up and when we traveled, we would always land at some really good BBQ places around the country. When I went plant-based, I felt like those days were over. Thankfully for me, I discovered the wonder that is the portobello mushroom. These Hawaiian BBQ Portobello Burgers taste exactly like a Hawaiian BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich. The texture and flavors of everything are spot on. Let’s dive into what makes these so great.