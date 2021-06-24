Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China says after massed drills that Taiwan's future lies in 'reunification'

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to be clearly aware that its future lies in "reunification" with China and that it cannot rely on the United States, China's military said on Thursday, responding to questions on a massed incursion by Chinese warplanes last week.

Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) last Tuesday, the largest number to date reported by the Chinese-claimed island's government. read more

The incident came shortly after Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement scolding China for a series of issues and underscoring the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as "slander". read more

Asked about the number of aircraft involved last week, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said what he termed exercises were "a necessary action for the current security situation across the Taiwan Strait and safeguarding national sovereignty".

Taiwan independence means war, he added, reiterating the sharper language the ministry began using in January. read more

"The United States should fully understand that China's development and growth cannot be stopped by any force," Ren said.

"The Democratic Progressive Party authorities must be soberly aware that the future of Taiwan lies in national reunification," he added, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

"Any attempt to 'rely on the United States for independence' is doomed to failure."

China believes that Taiwan's democratically-elected government is moving the island towards a declaration of formal independence, although Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly said it is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

Most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being ruled by China.

The United States is Taiwan's strongest backer on the international stage and main arms supplier, despite the lack of official diplomatic recognition, to Beijing's anger.

Taiwan has complained of repeated harassment by Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone over the past year or so.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#Chinese Government#Adiz#Chinese Defence Ministry#Taiwanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
ChinaPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Marking centenary, China heralds Communist Party's influence

BEIJING — (AP) — China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. Party officials on Monday heaped praise on President Xi Jinping, who has established himself as China’s...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Russia, China Extend Friendship and Cooperation Treaty -Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday announced the extension of a 20-year-old friendship and cooperation treaty between their countries, both of which have strained ties with the West. Speaking to Xi via video conference, Putin said the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship,...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

China welcomes Ukraine's withdrawal from UN remarks

Beijing [China], June 27 (ANI): China on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Ukrainian side to withdraw its endorsement of a joint statement at the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that rebuked China over the human rights violations in Xinjiang. "China welcomes the decision of the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Russia-China alignment strengthens dangerously while US alliances atrophy

Defined as a capacity and a record of projecting military force globally, there are today just three “Great Powers” and it is increasingly evident that two of them — China and Russia — are in close alignment with a common purpose of overthrowing the global ascendency of the United States. Sadly, America’s mishandling of its relations with Russia has made this outcome much more likely.
Politicsnews784.com

China’s military warns of ‘war’ if Taiwan pursues independence

(UPI) — China’s defense ministry warned the United States Tuesday against interfering with Beijing’s Taiwan policy. Any Taiwanese move toward independence would also spell “war” for the island nation, Beijing said. Chinese defense ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said Thursday at a regular press briefing that Taiwan’s unification with the mainland...
Indiatheaseanpost.com

China's Diplomatic Makeover Backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. Under fire in recent years over issues ranging from human rights abuses to blame for...
PoliticsTaipei Times

Democratic allies must crush ‘CCP emperor’

Throughout the history of Qing Dynasty China, Empress Dowager Cixi’s (慈禧太后) decision to throw her lot in with the Boxers was the high-water mark of stupidity. Despite being made of flesh and bone like the rest of humanity, the fanatical Boxers boasted that they were “impervious to sword or spear,” and began indiscriminately killing foreigners in Beijing’s Legation Quarter. Cixi’s endorsement of the Boxer Rebellion implanted in the minds of the outside world that Chinese are unworthy of trust, love or respect.
Worldnewpaper24.com

As vaccine tensions rise, some in Taiwan head to mainland China for a jab – NEWPAPER24

As vaccine tensions rise, some in Taiwan head to mainland China for a jab. Vaccines have turn into the newest supply of pressure between Beijing and Taipei, because the self-ruled island grapples with its worst outbreak of Covid-19 and a scarcity of doses.Taiwan had been a hit story for its dealing with of the pandemic however a sudden surge in instances since April has had the authorities scrambling to safe vaccines for its inhabitants of 23.5 million.Beijing has supplied to ship Chinese language vaccines to Taiwan, which it sees as a part of its territory. However Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen…
Foreign PolicyPopular Mechanics

Here's What China Would Need to Invade Taiwan

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told Congress he doesn’t think China plans to invade Taiwan anytime soon. But if the Chinese Communist Party changes its mind, Gen. Mark Milley does think China wants the capability to invade by 2027. China’s military buildup of the last 30 years...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Washington Statenewpaper24.com

China calls for Washington reduce all ties with Taipei – ‘Taiwan independence means conflict’ | World | Information – NEWPAPER24

China calls for Washington reduce all ties with Taipei – ‘Taiwan independence means conflict’ | World | Information. On Wednesday, Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for China’s defence ministry, issued a warning to Washington over its growing navy contacts with Taiwan. Mr Ren advised the US that China firmly believes in reunifying with the island nation and is against any overseas intervention.
Foreign Policynewagebd.net

China blasts US over trade restrictions on Xinjiang companies

China on Friday hit out at a ‘bandit-like’ United States government after Washington banned imports of solar panel materials from a Chinese company and placed trade restrictions on four others for alleged use of forced labour in Xinjiang. The White House said in a statement Thursday that the use of...
Public HealthArizona Daily Sun

China using online 'influencers' to spread COVID lies

China is paying foreign collaborators to spread its disinformation in target countries, and these collaborators are often so-called "influencers" with many followers on social media platforms like Twitter. That's the finding of a new study published on Monday. The study also found that China pays collaborating news organizations to spread its disinformation. RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Taiwanese official addresses media, animated backdrop graphics show fake news flowing from China to Taiwan2. Taiwanese researcher addresses media with Chinese and Taiwan flag maps behind him3. Two Taiwanese researchers study Facebook posts on a computer screen4. CCP agent pays off Taiwanese journalist, both look around them nervously5. Influencer speaking on social media video, same influencer talking to CCP agent6. Influencer speaking on video, showing Chinese propaganda about Taiwan's covid deathsVOICEOVER (in English): Taiwanese officials accused China on Monday 24 May of spreading fake news about the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan. That same day, Taiwan's DoubleThink Lab released a report that details how Chinese government-backed disinformation flooded Taiwan in 2020. The disinformation amplified discord prior to Taiwan's elections and spread COVID-related rumours aimed at delegitimizing Taiwan's democratic government. The researchers analyzed thousands of posts to determine their origin, purpose, effect, audience, and mode of spreading. They found that one tactic China uses is to pay news outlets to repackage Chinese propaganda as real news. Another tactic is to work closely with real online influencers in the target country to get them to share the disinformation through their platforms. China also uses websites that aggregate low-quality articles to spread disinformation, often through Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and other platforms. Another tactic is to mobilize Chinese nationalists to post and amplify disinformation online.SOURCES: VOA, Axios.com, News.yahoo.comhttps://news.yahoo.com/report-beijing-flooded-taiwan-coronavirus-060040555.htmlhttps://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/taiwan-says-china-spreading-fake-news-during-covid-spikehttps://www.axios.com/report-beijing-taiwan-coronavirus-disinformation-82a6b21b-d743-49e8-9c66-c445827de024.html.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

How China Is Preparing to Fight the U.S. Military in the South China Sea

H-6 Like many pieces of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force hardware, the H-6 and its variants are based on older Soviet platforms. In the case of the H-6, the parent platform was the Tupolev Tu-16. The Soviet Union had initially sent several Tu-16s to China in the mid-1950s, and indigenous license-production of the aircraft began shortly thereafter.
PoliticsPosted by
Sara A. Carter

REPORT: Taiwan Foreign Minister says his nation ‘needs to prepare’ for a military conflict against China

In a recent interview with CNN Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said his nation “needs to prepare” for a possible military conflict, against China, as the communist regime continues to encroach into the island nation. His statements came less than a week after Taiwan reported “ the largest daily incursion by Chinese military planes into Taiwan’s self-declared Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).”
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan: ‘We have to prepare’ for war with China

In an interview with CNN aired Thursday, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said the island nation needs to prepare for a military conflict with China. Wu told CNN, “As Taiwan decision-makers, we cannot take any chances, we have to be prepared. When the Chinese government is saying they would not renounce the use of force, and they conduct military exercises around Taiwan, we would rather believe that it is real.”