Throwback Thursday

PLAY BALL!: Rivals on the field, Ty Cobb, left, and Babe Ruth, right, brought their A-game to the links. When this June 25, 1941, photo was taken, these two immortals of baseball were walking to the next hole at Commonwealth Golf Club in Newton, during their grudge golf match for the benefit of the Golden Rule Farm for Boys in Franklin, N.H. According to the Associated Press, Ruth made longer drives but Cobb’s better putting gave him a 3-up victory. (AP Photo)