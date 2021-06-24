Cancel
Britney Spears: Everything she said in court

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears told a US judge that she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from having children, as she asked the court to end a conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years. Reading out a prepared statement, the star called the...

www.bbc.com
Kentwood, LA
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
Celebrities
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebrities

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears to address court in guardianship battle with father

Los Angeles (AFP) - Under a controversial legal guardianship since 2008, US pop singer Britney Spears is scheduled to address a Los Angeles court on Wednesday in the battle over her father's control of her affairs. The 39-year-old star's finances and personal life have been largely managed by Jamie Spears...
Beauty & Fashion

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s Where Britney Spears’ Mom Stands in Her Legal Battle Amid Claims She Wants to ‘Sue’ Her ‘Family’

Many are wondering where Britney Spears‘ mother stands when it comes to her daughter’s conservatorship, especially following her revealing address to the court on Wednesday, June 23. Well, according to an attorney, Britney’s mom is “very concerned.”. Lynne Spears, 66, responded to her daughter’s court address via her attorney, Gladstone...
Celebrities
CNN

Britney Spears addresses court in conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears is scheduled to address the court this afternoon during a hearing about her conservatorship. While we wait, here's a look back at how the case has unfolded over the past 13 years:. January 2008: Britney Spears was hospitalized twice. The first incident occurred in early January, when she...
Celebrities
The US Sun

What is Kevin Federline doing now?

BRITNEY Spears fans are curious as to what the pop star's former husband and backup dancer Kevin Federline is now doing with his life. Britney has been candid about battling anxiety and had a very public mental breakdown in 2007 when she initially separated from K-Fed. 🔵 Follow our Britney...
Celebrities
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
Celebrities

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.