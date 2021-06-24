SpaceX Starship booster’s ‘hot gas’ thrusters make first public appearance

Featured Image Source: Render Created By @ErcXspace via Twitter. SpaceX is building spaceport in South Texas where it is developing its Starship launch vehicle at its Starbase facility. “SpaceX is committed to developing revolutionary space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets. Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship, our next-generation launch vehicle. SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st-century Spaceport,” the company said. In 2019, SpaceX was also developing Starship at Cocoa beach, south of Cape Canaveral, Florida, then the company paused Starship manufacturing in Florida in December 2019 to focus on Starship’s development in Texas. Ever since, the company has made significant progress towards the spacecraft’s development. It has flown eight stainless-steel Starship prototypes to date, these test flights were launched into an altitude of less than 20-kilometers above Boca Chica. SpaceX is now focused on preparing to launch the first vehicle to orbit this year.