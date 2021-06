RHINEBECK – The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley held their annual walk to fight hunger fundraiser on Saturday, June 19 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck. The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley is a non-profit organization that collects donated food and distributes it to 400 charities, feeding approximately 117,000 Hudson Valley residents facing food insecurity. The pandemic has exacerbated the rate of food insecurity in the U.S., affecting about 40 million people across the country. That rate isn’t expected to go down for another five years because of the pandemic, according to Sara Gunn, the director of the food bank.