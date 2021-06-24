Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Collier Supervisor of Elections website now ends in .GOV

By Nicolette Perdomo
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRvzX_0adrQlvC00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Collier County are making sure your vote is secure by ramping up protection against hackers and false information.

The Supervisor of Elections office website now ends in .GOV instead of .COM. It’s a three-letter switch that makes a big difference.

Elections officials said the change will help voters know they’re on a trusted site. “DOT GOV” addresses are reserved for US-based government agencies.

The new site now requires two-factor authentication for managers and there are more eyes from the Department of Homeland Security on it. That makes it harder for hackers to steal information.

Although the .GOV site is up and running, officials have opted to keep the .COM site active. The page will automatically redirect to the .GOV site. This will ensure bad actors don’t take over the former web address and spread misinformation.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...