Centric Bank Appoints Highly-Regarded ‘Voice for Next Generation of Women in Business’ to Its Board

Centric Bank has appointed Jessica E. Meyers, the founder and CEO of JEM Group, a commercial construction company headquartered in Camp Hill, to its Board of Directors. “We are proud to have Jessica join our board of directors,” said Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, Centric Bank’s President and CEO. “She brings a strong history of corporate governance, financial acumen, and risk oversight to our directorship. Jessica’s leadership in the construction industry, as well as her prior publicly traded bank board experience, are valuable assets, and her passion for ‘building to improve lives’ is evident not only in the built environment but in her nonprofit work too.”