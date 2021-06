Aqua Pennsylvania has announced that a $1.7 million infrastructure improvement project is underway in Haverford Township to improve service reliability for customers. In Haverford Township, crews are at work on a $1.7 million project replacing 4,859 feet of aging six-, eight-, and 16-inch water mains with new six-, eight-, and 16-inch ductile iron water mains on Haverford Road between Karakung Drive and Ardmore Avenue.