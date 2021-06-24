The best external hard drive for PS5
The best external hard drive for PS5 is going to be a great way to expand the storage space of Sony's latest console with the minimum amount of fuss. The hard drive in the PS5 is one of the console's best features. It's been custom-made to offer incredible speeds that allow games to load up in a matter of seconds. However, the storage space it offers is quite limited – only 825GB. Even worse, after storing essential system files and the operating system, you actually only have around 667GB of storage space.www.creativebloq.com