Summer indeed is the season for bringing out your swimsuits into the foreground. While it may not be the most comfortable season because of all the sweat and humidity, it is surely fashionable. Summer provides the perfect opportunity to bring out your favourite Splish Splash swimsuits, sundresses, and bikinis to enjoy your time lounging and getting a beautiful tan by the poolside.