Collier County, FL

Collier elections officials update website to prevent hackers & misinformation

By Nicolette Perdomo
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Collier County are making sure your vote is secure by ramping up protection against hackers and false information.

The Supervisor of Elections office website now ends in .GOV instead of .COM. It’s a three-letter switch that makes a big difference.

Elections officials said the change will help voters know they’re on a trusted site. “DOT GOV” addresses are reserved for US-based government agencies.

The new site now requires two-factor authentication for managers and there are more eyes from the Department of Homeland Security on it. That makes it harder for hackers to steal information.

Although the .GOV site is up and running, officials have opted to keep the .COM site active. The page will automatically redirect to the .GOV site. This will ensure bad actors don’t take over the former web address and spread misinformation.

