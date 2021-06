For the third time ever, one of SpaceX’s “autonomous spaceport drone ships” has successfully transited the Panama Canal on its way to a new home port. This time around, similar to drone ship Just Read The Instructions’ (JRTI) original 2015 journey from a Louisiana shipyard to Port of Los Angeles, drone ship Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) headed west through the Panama Canal on June 25th, 2021. Unlikely JRTI, though, OCISLY was already operational and had supported almost four dozen successful Falcon booster landings before SpaceX decided to move the storied drone ship from Port Canaveral, Florida to Port of Long Beach, California.