There was a time during the Great Folk Revival of the early 1960s when singers would put the verses of famous poets to music. Artists such as Joan Baez and Phil Ochs would croon the words of Edgar Allen Poe and Alfred Noyes as if they were song lyrics. Others, most notably Paul Simon, would even change and modernize the contents. Simon’s version of Edward Arlington Robinson’s classic “Richard Cory” had the title character engage in political shenanigans and orgies on his yacht instead of the genteel pleasures of the original. Simon improved the already great work by making it more timely.