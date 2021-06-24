Cancel
Sawyer County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sawyer; Washburn AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN WASHBURN AND SOUTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 425 AM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms was 7 miles east of Shell Lake, or 10 miles southeast of Spooner, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, dime size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. Locations impacted include Spooner, Shell Lake, Stone Lake, Birchwood, Edgewater, Sarona, Sissabagama Lake, Little Sissabagama Lake, and Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov
