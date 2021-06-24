Cancel
Ashland County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BAYFIELD...EAST CENTRAL DOUGLAS AND WEST CENTRAL ASHLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov
