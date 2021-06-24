Bensalem Athlete Compelled to Choose Between Who He ‘Really Is’ and the High School Sport He Loved

The “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which intended to preserve “biology-based eligibility standards for participation in female sports,” has become a personal issue for a Bensalem High School athlete. Christie Ileto tells his story for 6abc.

Hunter Felice, when he was Hanna Felice, played girls basketball for Bensalem High School.

His freshman year, however, he redefined himself to live more authentically. But in doing so, his basketball future got muddied.

“Where do I belong, the boys’ team or the girls’ team? And I’m like: Is there an in-the-middle?” said Felice.

“Everybody I already knew knew me as Hannah. So, transitioning from Hannah to Hunter, I felt like they were going to judge me. And I didn’t want to deal with that,” he said.

It’s a decision Felice — now 18 — regrets. Had he waited, he may have gained governmental protection to continue to play.

Several states have legislatively sought to ensure girls’ sports eligibility based on birth gender. Should a bill to that effect reach Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, he has assured a veto.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Education Department expanded its interpretation of federal sex protections to include transgender and gay students. Discriminatory actions based on sexual orientation will be treated as a violation of Title IX, the 1972 federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education.

More on the personal side of this significant issue is at 6abc.