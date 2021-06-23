Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Review: ‘Famicom Detective Club’ games make a case to be on your summer reading list

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemakes of old 1980s adventure games offer enthralling mysteries despite problems with its interface. Summer is a time to get lost in words. Vacationers usually pick up books to read by the pool or at the beach. If you’re a gamer, the equivalent to a good read is an adventure game or visual novel. Just in time for the season, Nintendo has released two remakes based on titles from its deep past — “Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir” and “Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind.”

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshio Sakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Games#Gamer#Famicom Detective Club#Utsugi Detective Agency#The Ayashiro Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Batman
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Capcom
Related
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 Epic Listens for Your Summer Reading List

Book Riot is teaming up with the Macmillan Audio newsletter, Hear, Here! to giveaway a year subscription to Audible! Enter the form here and subscribe to Hear, Here! for a chance to win! A little more about Hear, Here: Sign up to receive information about new releases, advance clips and more, all related to your favorite audiobooks and authors.
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Switch Can Be Hard to Read

Doki Doki Literature Club is a notorious visual novel. It went from a free-to-play game to a phenomenon, due to its characters and content. With Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, for consoles like the Switch and PC, more people get to play what is a richer and fuller experience. It’s as entertaining and haunting as before, with a little more depth. But while the Switch version does everything you’d expect, font and UI choices can make it difficult to read.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

[Review] Famicom Detective Club

Never in my life did I imagine I would ever have a chance to play Famicom Detective Club. Never would I have imagined that Nintendo would remake them and localize them in the west. Never would I imagine I’d be here, writing a review of what is to most westerners an interesting side game that no one ever had the chance to play and only knew about thanks to a trophy in Super Smash Bros Melee.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Guide: How Long To Beat Song Of Horror?

Protocol Games’ horrifying puzzle game, Song of Horror is out now on consoles, but how long is this intense survival game? How long will it take you to beat Song of Horror?. Song of Horror has a total of five episodes for you to wade your way through. If you are a puzzle whiz then you can expect to get through these levels easily. If you’re a little slow like me… this may take you an extra couple of hours.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Pretty Boy Detective Club Episodes 5 & 6

The Swindler, the Vanishing Man, and the Pretty Boys (Part 2) Mayumi is right in the middle of “enemy territory” and comes to the realization that the pretty silver-haired boy Nagahiro is being cheated out of his chips. Swindled, really. Of course, Mayumi’s eagle eyes are able to pick up on the hidden underlings helping the titular swindler. Yet not all is lost, at least not yet…
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Scarlet Nexus (PC) - Review

The doldrums of summer are some of the roughest parts of the year for video game enthusiasts. The drought of major releases until the fall generally means having to settle for catching up on older titles, or even worse, going outside. Fortunately, Bandai Namco was kind enough to provide a new game that let me postpone that choice, namely Scarlet Nexus. But is it a worthwhile diversion from that inevitable decision?
Video GamesKotaku

Indie-Penance Day: A Retrospective

Of course, by now Indie-Penance Day has become such an institution in the games industry since its inception this morning, that people are starting to get nostalgic about the whole thing. To meet that need, here are ten indie games you likely haven’t seen before that evoke eras of gaming past.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Review – Masterful and Melancholic

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has been described as a “Soulslike” game, a Metroidvania game, and an action platformer heavy on atmosphere and light on complex combat. Those things are all sort of true, but they fail to capture the essence of what makes Ender Lilies memorable. Coupled with its melancholic art style, poignant music, and dark, foreboding aesthetic, Ender Lilies’ combat is unique in the genre but might also be the weakest link in an otherwise exceptional experience.
Posted by
Womanly Live

Books To Add To Your July Reading List

Are you looking for new books to add to your shelves this July? If yes, then now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with some new and interesting titles. Brace yourself, bookworms; let the reading begin!. Life can get tedious sometimes, but you can turn things around with an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy