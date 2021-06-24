Cancel
Wellsboro, PA

Local Business Leaders Join C&N in Fight Against Hunger

By Mark Hostutler
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ko3Gu_0adrPWfO00
Image via C&N.

C&N is recognizing local businesses for their support of its Giving Back, Giving Together (GBGT) program, which aids food banks located near C&N’s headquarters in Wellsboro.

Each year, through its GBGT program, C&N partners with local organizations to support different causes. Recently, GBGT turned its focus to fighting hunger.

Millions of people now face financial strain as a result of the economic impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are now relying on food banks for sustenance. As consumer demand has placed constraints on supply chains, fewer donations are reaching the food banks, causing uncertainty for those who depend on them.

To make matters worse, many of the volunteers who pack and distribute food are seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. Food banks need help now more than ever.

Recently, C&N reached out to local business leaders to join the fight. Through the support of the following businesses, local food banks will be able to provide an additional 63,000 meals:

  • Beiter’s Home Center in Williamsport
  • Campbell Trucking, Inc. in Galeton
  • Keystone Friction Hinge Co. in South Williamsport
  • Solid Ground Services in Troy
  • Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Towanda
  • Tanglewood Camping in Covington
  • Valley Energy in Sayre
  • Ward MFG in Blossburg
  • Young Industries in Muncy

Join C&N in its quest to fight hunger through the support of 19 local food banks and backpack programs. Each C&N office is partnered directly with local organizations, which means every dollar raised through Giving Back, Giving Together stays local and helps neighbors in need. Learn more.

Doylestown, PA
Sharing the stories that make Bucks County Pennsylvania the best place to live in America.

 https://bucksco.today/
