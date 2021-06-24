Local Business Leaders Join C&N in Fight Against Hunger

Image via C&N.

C&N is recognizing local businesses for their support of its Giving Back, Giving Together (GBGT) program, which aids food banks located near C&N’s headquarters in Wellsboro.

Each year, through its GBGT program, C&N partners with local organizations to support different causes. Recently, GBGT turned its focus to fighting hunger.

Millions of people now face financial strain as a result of the economic impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are now relying on food banks for sustenance. As consumer demand has placed constraints on supply chains, fewer donations are reaching the food banks, causing uncertainty for those who depend on them.

To make matters worse, many of the volunteers who pack and distribute food are seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. Food banks need help now more than ever.

Recently, C&N reached out to local business leaders to join the fight. Through the support of the following businesses, local food banks will be able to provide an additional 63,000 meals:

Beiter’s Home Center in Williamsport

Campbell Trucking, Inc. in Galeton

Keystone Friction Hinge Co. in South Williamsport

Solid Ground Services in Troy

Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Towanda

Tanglewood Camping in Covington

Valley Energy in Sayre

Ward MFG in Blossburg

Young Industries in Muncy

Join C&N in its quest to fight hunger through the support of 19 local food banks and backpack programs. Each C&N office is partnered directly with local organizations, which means every dollar raised through Giving Back, Giving Together stays local and helps neighbors in need. Learn more.