Bensalem Township, PA

For Local Tween, the ‘Butterfly Effect’ Is Something to Embrace, Not Fear

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
Image via Meghan Krevolin at the Bensalem Patch.

Twelve-year-old Abigail Krevolin calls it the “butterfly effect.” It is unrelated to the theory that small incidents can cause disastrous future changes. It’s more the idea that as pollinators, butterflies are good for the environment, reports Kate Fishman for the Bensalem Patch.

Krevolin founded Mission: Monarchs in 2017. She has been raising, tagging, and releasing butterflies, trying to increase their numbers as a way of fighting global warming.

Her outreach flew to greater heights when she created a monarch waystation. She designed the spot to provide butterflies with the sunlight, food, and water they need to thrive.

Then, her advocacy really took flight: Krevolin launched the Bensalem Community Butterfly Garden at 4301 Richlieu Road. It is being readied for an August opening.

Volunteers recently planted 600 shrubs and flowers, installed handmade wooden benches, and set the stones for 500 feet of walkways. Elected officials, business representatives, and community members scattered pounds of wildflower seeds. The Nottingham Fire Department watered everything.

These community connections mean a lot to Krevolin.

“I’ve enjoyed [running Mission: Monarch] as a way to learn more about other people. And I’ve also learned more about myself,” she said.

More on this student’s colorful interest in butterflies is at the Bensalem Patch.

Sharing the stories that make Bucks County Pennsylvania the best place to live in America.

