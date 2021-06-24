Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Shakira is 'never entirely satisfied' with her own songs

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakira has admitted she is "never entirely satisfied" with her own music. The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker is her own worst critic and revealed whenever she listens back to her huge hits, she finds ways she could have improved them. She told Vogue Mexico and Latin America: "I'm not a...

www.arcamax.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Jimmy Iovine
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Vogue Mexico#Songs#The Hipgnosis Songs Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Selena Gomez Never 'Felt Equal' in Her Past Relationships

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer reflects on her love life, saying that she 'felt so less than in past relationships,' which she described as 'cursed.'. AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is convinced her past relationships have been "cursed." The 28-year-old singer has had high-profile romances with the likes of...
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams Flaunts Her Curves in a Mint Dress as Daughter Olympia Dons a Princess Gown in a New Photo

Renowned tennis star Serena Williams and her three-year-old daughter were a vision of elegance in a photo she recently shared on Instagram. Check out their jaw-dropping snap. Tennis superstar Serena Williams delighted fans with a recent Instagram photo that showed her rocking a body-hugging mint dress next to her daughter who looked fabulous in a princess gown.
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Meghan Markle decided to show her daughter Lilibet

Details of Harry’s upcoming visit to Britain have been revealed. From the moment Meghan Markle became a mother for the second time, her fans are waiting for her to finally share with them the first picture of her baby girl. However, about two weeks have passed since the birth of the Prince and Duchess’s daughter, and Meghan and Harry still have not published her photo on their website. It was believed that little Lilibet, as her parents called her, was not seen by anyone except the parents themselves and the doctors who helped her to be born. However, it turned out that this was not the case.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Woman Humiliates Waitress the Entire Evening, Weeks Later Karma Gets Her – Subscriber Story

A woman at a restaurant takes out her aggression on the young waitress and it ends up costing her a big opportunity. Jenny Lassiter was looking forward to her dinner with Jack Kendrick. She'd had an eye on Jack for quite a while now, and finally, he'd asked her out to dinner. Jenny was looking her best as she walked into the fashionable restaurant, and heads turned.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

What the new mansion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looks like

The Dukes of Sussex in California bought themselves a real palace. Many people know that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who escaped from London, settled in the Californian city of Montecito, just 150 kilometers from Beverly Hills. But not many saw what kind of luxury the scandalous dukes live in.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
Celebritiesthefocus.news

Who is Eboni Nichols? Age and career of Queen Latifah's partner explored

Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards yesterday (Sunday, 27 June). Following the honour, the singer paid tribute to the people who have supported her over the years, including her business partner Shakim Compere. Now some are curious to know more about her partner Eboni Nichols’s age and her career so far.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Explains How He Struggles with Hateful Comments on Social Media

Sometimes having super-engaged fans is a great thing — until all of the sudden it isn’t. Just ask Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider. From the outside looking in, it’s hard to see anything other than stardom when we look at actors and celebrities like John Schneider. To us, he will always be the fan-favorite character Bo Duke that we all grew up watching. He and the rest of the cast and crew from Dukes of Hazzard provided fans hours upon hours of entertainment in the 1980s. But all of that fame also comes with an online price.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 27 in Classic Rock

June 27, 1994 – Aerosmith become the first major band to release a song, “Head First” (an unused cut from the Get A Grip Sessions), as a free download on the internet. Download speeds at the time were so slow it took between 60 and 90 minutes to download the track, but ten thousand CompuServe subscribers still made the effort to get the song.
WorldPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Absolutely Beautiful’ Daughter Lilibet Resembles Them Both

Too cute! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infant daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, looks like both of her parents. “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
iHeartRadio

Ariana Grande Reveals New Perfume Named After Her Hit Song

Ariana Grande’s next perfume is inspired by one of our favorite Sweetener songs. On Monday (June 14), the pop star announced her new fragrance, “God Is a Woman,” will be coming to an Ulta near you. “Coming soon @ultabeauty,” Grande teased on Instagram along with a video showing the first look at her upcoming perfume, which is housed in a white bottle with a diamond-shaped cut-out.