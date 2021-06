With a total of 55 Boeing 757-300s ordered, this stretched narrowbody variant wasn’t as popular as Boeing hoped it would be. The variant’s orders paled in comparison to orders for the -200, which reached nearly a thousand. However, it’s been about 18 years since 757 production came to a stop, and 44 of those 55 aircraft are listed as in-service. So, with 80% of 757-300s ever built still active, why are airlines choosing to keep this ‘flying pencil’ in their fleets?