I’m not a huge supplement person. Mostly because I still have PTSD from when I was a kid and my throat swelled up so bad for a month to the point that I could barely swallow water, let alone the daily medication I had to take. Even the thought of swallowing big pills these days creeps me out. Sooooo I just don’t take them. I’ll give it my best shot for a few months then I slowly give up because I hate the routine SO FREAKING MUCH! But a new routine I can get behind is drinking one of my supplements. That just means I get even more water in while I’m nourishing and supporting my body at the same time. And a new supplement I just started adding in my nightly routine is the Ned Mellö Magnesium! I’ve used Ned Hemp Oil for years now, but they just recently released their Mellö Magnesium and it may be my favorite product of theirs to date!