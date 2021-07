When it comes to meetings, you should always plan. This is the sure-shot way of ensuring that the participants can confirm their presence and sort of their other plans. With the pandemic, most of us have meetings online, and we use various video conferencing apps available in the market. One such application is Zoom, and it allows you to schedule meetings in advance, whether it is a one-time meeting or a recurring meeting. In this tutorial, I will show you how to schedule meetings in Zoom on your Windows 10 computers.