NYPD is getting new training to handle calls with the mentally ill

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The NYPD has added new training to help officers deescalate situations with the mentally ill who are unarmed or carrying a weapon other than a gun. The new curriculum, called Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics, teaches cops how to recognize people in crisis and offers critical thinking skills and safety tactics. It offers better ways to communicate with someone in emotional or psychiatric distress.

www.arcamax.com
