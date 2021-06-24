NYPD is getting new training to handle calls with the mentally ill

Less than one week before the polls opened, New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang came under fire for comments he made about people with mental health problems. Yang, who shot to fame when he ran for president in 2020, decried the city’s recent spike in violence during a televised debate with his chief Democratic rivals. “Yes, mentally ill people have rights, but you know who else have rights? We do! The people and families of the city,” he said. “We have the right to walk the street and not fear for our safety because a mentally ill person is going to lash out at us.”