CNET: Best cheap Alexa devices for 2021
Dozens of new smart home devices launch every year, usually in the fall. Last year was no different, with new products from Amazon, Google, Apple and smaller brands. For Amazon in particular, the Echo smart speaker is one of the best home integration products we've seen in years, and that means the potential for a well-oiled smart home working in concert is higher than ever as we get close to the second half of 2021. And with Amazon's Prime Day promotion on the horizon, it's anyone's guess how cheaply these devices could be had.www.arcamax.com