Race to understand Sars-CoV-2 variants amid fears virus might evade vaccines

The ability of the Covid coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 to mutate into more dangerous forms has scuppered plans for the UK to remove its remaining pandemic restrictions on 21 June. On the 14 June, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that, with infections rising rapidly and hospital admissions likely to follow suit, full opening-up would be delayed for a month. This is in spite of the fact that almost half of the UK population have been fully vaccinated, and many others have had one dose. The new variant now predominating in the UK, called the delta variant – previously B.1.617.2 or the Indian variant – and accounting for more than 90% of new infections, not only transmits about 60% more effectively than the previously dominant form (B.1.1.7 or Kent variant, now designated alpha) but is also better at evading the vaccines. Two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine gives just 60% protection, compared with 74% against the alpha variant, and one dose gives only around 33% protection.