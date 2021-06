The following is courtesy of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game:. (Dillingham) – In favor of protecting returning king salmon and to ensure fishing opportunities in the future, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is reducing the bag, possession, and annual limits for king salmon, 20 inches or greater in length, in the Nushagak-Mulchatna River drainage to one per day with an annual limit of two fish. The bag and possession limit for king salmon less than 20 inches remain at five fish with no annual limit. These restrictions are effective 12:01 a.m. Sunday, June 27 through 11: 59 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021. Up to two king salmon recorded before Sunday, June 27, on the harvest portion of an Alaska sport fishing license or harvest record card do not count against the two king salmon, 20 inches or greater in length, that may be harvested on or after June 27.