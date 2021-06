Giving birth is supposed to be one of the most powerful and magical moments of your life, but that isn’t always the case. For some people, the act of giving birth can be the most traumatic experience of their lives. Birth trauma, as it’s termed, can affect anywhere from 25-34% of births and the effects can vary from nightmares and flashbacks to panic attacks and other functional impairments that make it difficult for the new mom to navigate their everyday life.