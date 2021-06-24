Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BENGALURU, June 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate’s board.

Reliance had announced a sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world’s top oil exporting firm.

However, the deal had stalled after oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Aramco#Reliance Industries#Chemicals#Bengaluru#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale – document

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar Petroleum hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, comprising five, 10 and 20-year conventional bonds, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, a document showed on Monday. QP, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and...
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model

Jun. 28—RIYADH — Blue hydrogen production is unlikely to start at scale until the decade and will likely follow the operating model of the LNG sector, according to a top Aramco executive. Saudi Aramco Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter made the prediction in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries unveils $10 billion plan for solar, storage

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Indian, has revealed that his company, Reliance Industries, will enter the new energy business. The company has aggressive plans to manufacture and fully integrate critical components spanning every stage of the solar supply chain, advanced energy storage, hydrogen production, and fuel cells. Ambani said...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

UAE's ADNOC to deepen crude oil term supply cut in Sept

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will reduce the volume of crude oil it supplies to Asian term buyers by 15% in September, according to six sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The cut was much deeper compared with a reduction of 5% in term volume allocation for crude...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight information technology stocks and Reliance Industries, with investors showing little reaction to relief measures announced by the country’s finance minister. Benchmark indices snapped their two-day winning streak with the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ending...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Nifty slips below 15,850 dragged by Reliance Industries, TCS

The benchmark Sensex stock index fell 189 points on Monday, dragged down by the heavyweights of the Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC indexes amid a negative trend in global markets. After hitting a lifetime high of 53,126.73 in the opening session, the 30-stock BSE index finished 189.45 points, or 0.36%...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil steady With OPEC+ hike expected to lag behind demand revival

Oil held steady near the highest level since 2018, with an OPEC+ meeting this week expected to bring supply increases that won’t keep pace with the global demand recovery. Futures in New York traded near $74 a barrel after rising 1% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet Thursday following a 50% gain in prices this year. Producers may decide to boost output by 550,000 barrels a day in August, a Bloomberg survey shows, but that’s barely a quarter of the global deficit that OPEC+ anticipates during the month.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

SoftBank-backed Dingdong downsizes U.S. IPO, targets up to $94.4 mln raise

June 28 (Reuters) - Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, downsized its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, according to a filing. It is now looking to raise up to $94.4 million, compared with its earlier expected raise of up to $357 million. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Column-Falling U.S. crude stocks draw hedge fund attention: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds left their petroleum positions broadly unchanged last week, after heavy buying in the three previous weeks took the overall bullish position to an 18-month high. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of just 2 million barrels in the six most important petroleum...
Energy IndustryAutoblog

Asia’s richest man plans $10 billion investment in green energy

Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani unveiled an ambitious push into clean energy involving 750 billion rupees ($10.1 billion) of investment over three years, marking a new pivot for one of the world’s biggest fossil-fuel billionaires. Reliance Industries Ltd., which gets 60% of its revenue from oil refining and petrochemicals, plans to...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Saudi Aramco official cautious on global hydrogen demand outlook

Regulatory and pricing environment for hydrogen not expected before 2030. The global outlook for hydrogen demand through to 2030 remains uncertain despite hopes of a "world scale" market, Ahmed al-Khowaiter, Saudi Aramco's chief technology officer said June 27. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Energy Industryevoindia.com

Reliance Industries to set up four Gigafactories in India

At their recently held annual general meeting, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced the company’s plan to make an investment of ₹60,000 crore in renewable energy production. The corporation will set foot into the clean energy space and has planned to build four gigafactories and solar plants which will help India in the run to shift to renewable energy resources. This will also be a step towards the 15-year commitment to become net carbon zero by 2035, which the company announced last year.
Technologysamachar-news.com

Reliance RIL AGM live updates Mukesh Ambani Saudi Aramco chairman Jio Phone Next features news

Reliance AGM Updates: Addressing the Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually, Mukesh Ambani on Thursday welcomed Saudi Aramco chairman and head of Kingdom’s cash-rich wealth fund PIF, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan on the board of Reliance Industries. He will be an independent director in a precursor to a USD 15 billion deal between RIL and Saudi Aramco. Ambani also announced the launc of JIOPHONE NEXT, a smartphone jointly developed by Google and Reliance Jio.
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

“Delighted to welcome the President of Saudi Aramco to the Board of Directors of RIL”: Mukesh Ambani

Delighted to welcome the Chairman of Saudi Aramco to the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani said at the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, while announcing that Yasir Al Rumayyan will join the Board of Directors as independent director. Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the Chairman of Saudi Aramco and Governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. This decision should pave the way for an agreement between the two petrochemical giants.
Businessworldnewsinfo4u.com

Ambani’s Reliance appoints head of Saudi wealth fund to board

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has appointed the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to its board, deepening ties between the powerful Indian conglomerate and the oil-rich Gulf kingdom. Yasir al-Rumayyan, managing director of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, will join the board as an independent director, Ambani said at...