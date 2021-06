Simply put: No more can be built. The F-22 Raptor remains the world’s premier air superiority fighter, with the fifth-generation aircraft’s combination of stealth and speed leaving it unmatched in aerial combat. But while the aircraft offers impressive capability, the United States Air Force’s capacity for fielding F-22s remains limited. The F-22 program was canceled in 2009 and capped at 187 aircraft, with fewer than that number having entered into and remaining available for operational service today. It is looking increasingly unlikely that this situation will change at any point in the future.