As members of the Washington Brass Band heard the audience applauding their opening number Friday evening, the musicians’ smiles were as vivid as the notes played on their instruments and as warm as the summer air. The applause kept coming after nearly every song, including the themes from “The Magnificent Seven,” “Hogan’s Heroes” and the 1980s and ’90s television sitcom “Coach.” Also included were other well-known songs such as Allan Sherman’s 1963 hit song “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah,” songs from the 1964 Broadway hit “Fiddler on the Roof” and waltzes, polkas and marches.