The St. Louis American Weekly Update - 6/24/21

(Los Angeles, CA) — Britney Spears wants out of her conservatorship immediately without a medical assessment. She addressed the court in Los Angeles directly Wednesday in her ongoing conservatorship. The 39-year-old pop star said her managers and father should be put in jail for their involvement in what she calls an abusive situation. She alleges she is forced to stay on birth control even though she wants to get married and have another child. Spears said she hasn’t spoken out about the situation publicly because she didn’t think anyone would believe her. She went on to explain she just wants her life back, noting she’s so angry about it that she can’t sleep.