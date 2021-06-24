The 10 Most Trusted Travel and Hospitality Brands
Morning Consult released its rankings of the Most Trusted Brands in Travel and Hospitality on Thursday. The data intelligence company surveyed 4,400 U.S. adults to gauge their overall trust in the industry in an effort to learn about both how faith is built and broken. Hotel and resort brands dominate the list in 2021, accounting for eight of the top 10 logos travelers look to for a satisfying experience. With travel bouncing back this summer, here's a look at the most trusted names in the industry.www.travelpulse.com