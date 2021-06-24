Cancel
Montana State

Montana senators favor meatpacking nvestigation

By KAREN E. DAVIS STAFF WRITER
Belgrade News
 4 days ago

Belgrade resident and U.S. Republican Sen. Steve Daines has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the nation’s meatpacking industry for violations of antitrust laws and restraint of trade. In this bipartisan complaint, Daines was joined by Montana’s other senator, Democrat Jon Tester. “This investigation had started before...

www.belgrade-news.com
Related
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
U.S. PoliticsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Stefanik, Montana senator propose new Canada border bill

WASHINGTON — Three days after Canada released its newest policies on travel along the U.S.-Canada border, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik partnered with Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., to introduce a bill that would start opening up the border on the U.S. side. On Monday, Canada announced it will open up travel...
Bozeman, MTexplorebigsky.com

Senator Tester Reintroduces Montana Headwaters Legacy Act

U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Jon Tester re-introduced his Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, legislation on June 24 that will protect 377 miles of rivers in the Custer-Gallatin and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forests—the most significant wild and scenic designation in nearly 45 years. “Our outdoor heritage is not only central...
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Montanan

Tester’s meatpacking bill gets first hearing

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa and other members of a key committee called Wednesday for legislation to reduce the power of four large packing companies that control more than 80% of the cattle market.  That legislation, co-sponsored by Grassley, was originally formulated by Montana’s Jon Tester. He unveiled the proposal in Billings recently. In […] The post Tester’s meatpacking bill gets first hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StateIndependent Record

Meatpacking reforms gain traction in Montana, D.C.

There’s been little progress in trust busting the meatpacking industry over the last 20 years, but still Bill Bullard gnaws on the subject like a dentured man chewing a $2 steak. There’s no other choice, Bullard said Wednesday. Cattle prices are so out of whack that if there isn’t reform...
Agriculturejust-food.com

US government backs meatpacking industry probe

US agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack has given his backing for a probe into anti-competitive practices in the country’s meatpacking industry. Speaking to a Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee budget hearing yesterday (15 June), Vilsack expressed his support for a proposal to establish a special investigator to address concerns about anti-competitive practices in the meat and poultry industries.
Agriculturewtvbam.com

U.S. agriculture chief backs proposed meatpacking investigator

(Reuters) – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday threw his support behind a proposal to establish a special investigator to address concerns about anti-competitive practices in the meat and poultry industries. Republican U.S. Senators Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Charles Grassley of Iowa and Democratic Senator Jon Tester...
Agriculturecowboystatedaily.com

Dennis Sun: When Meatpackers Play Fair, Hell Will Have Frozen Over

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For some time, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been investigating the large meatpackers for a number of reasons. One of the main reasons for the investigation was unfair practices by the meatpackers. I always figured the meatpackers used these unfair...
Congress & CourtsNewsTarget

Judiciary delays Chipman vote; 2A activists flood Capitol switchboards

The Senate Judiciary Committee has delayed voting on the nomination of retired federal agent-turned-gun control advocate David Chipman one week, until Thursday, June 24, and during that time, grassroots Second Amendment activists are expected to be flooding Capitol Hill with messages of opposition. (Article by Dave Workman republished from AmmoLand.com)
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

Judge dismisses gov't antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were...
Georgia StateMSNBC

Why DOJ's Georgia election lawsuit is a warning shot to SCOTUS

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice would be suing the state of Georgia over its recent voting rights changes. While the case is obviously directed at the Georgia lawmakers who passed the new restrictions and the governor who signed them into law, a broader challenge was also quietly being announced by the judge-turned-attorney general.
Georgia Statepatriotdailypress.org

Justice Department Sues Georgia over Election Integrity Law

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit Friday against the state of Georgia over its new election integrity law, alleging that it is discriminatory and aims to restrict citizens from voting. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, announced the suit, which...
Montana StateSidney Herald

This is the Best City to Live in Montana

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work is now permanent, and the new dynamic means they are no longer tied to a specific city for their job and can choose a place to live based on other factors, including quality of life -- which varies considerably in the United States.
AgricultureBaker City Herald

In a controversial move, USDA to bolster meatpacker antitrust enforcement

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture says it will begin work on three proposals to strengthen its enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act. The 100-year-old law was designed to protect poultry, hog and cattle producers from unfair, deceptive and anti-competitive practices in meat markets. The Packers and...