Maricopa County, AZ

The Arizona Fraudit

By MONTANA VIEWPOINT© Jim Elliott 827-3671 jim@jimelliott.org
Belgrade News
 4 days ago

Remember the recount of the presidential ballots in Maricopa County, Ariz.? Well apparently, they’re going to finish it in Montana at a mystery location near Bigfork. I’d like to think that it’s because in Montana we don’t need to take off our boots to count past ten, but I can’t say for sure. Anyway, the recount was initiated by the Arizona Senate—the Republican part—and they used $150,000 of their taxpayers’ money to hire a firm out of Florida named Cyber Ninjas. I must say they do spread their taxpayers’ money around the country.

