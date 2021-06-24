The Arizona Fraudit

Remember the recount of the presidential ballots in Maricopa County, Ariz.? Well apparently, they’re going to finish it in Montana at a mystery location near Bigfork. I’d like to think that it’s because in Montana we don’t need to take off our boots to count past ten, but I can’t say for sure. Anyway, the recount was initiated by the Arizona Senate—the Republican part—and they used $150,000 of their taxpayers’ money to hire a firm out of Florida named Cyber Ninjas. I must say they do spread their taxpayers’ money around the country.