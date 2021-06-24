Cancel
Bozeman, MT

Sourdough trail reopens after bear bites camper

By NORA SHELLY BOZEMAN DAILY CHRONICLE
Belgrade News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Forest Service reopened Sourdough and its connector trails Sunday after a bear bit a camper at Mystic Lake on Saturday. The victim’s injuries prevented them from making the trip down, but they flagged down a nearby runner who quickly made it into an area with cell service and called 911, according to a news release. LifeFlight personnel located the person near Mystic Lake. Emergency responders treated the person on site. A helicopter crew later airlifted the person to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

www.belgrade-news.com
