Sourdough trail reopens after bear bites camper
The Forest Service reopened Sourdough and its connector trails Sunday after a bear bit a camper at Mystic Lake on Saturday. The victim’s injuries prevented them from making the trip down, but they flagged down a nearby runner who quickly made it into an area with cell service and called 911, according to a news release. LifeFlight personnel located the person near Mystic Lake. Emergency responders treated the person on site. A helicopter crew later airlifted the person to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.www.belgrade-news.com