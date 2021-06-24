John McAfee, Software Pioneer, Dies In Prison At Age 75
McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday — hours after a court in Spain had approved his extradition to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges. Software pioneer John McAfee has died at 75 years old. He was found unresponsive in a Spanish prison cell yesterday. The discovery came just hours after a court in Spain approved McAfee to be extradited to the U.S. to face federal tax evasion charges. NPR's Bobby Allyn has the story.www.npr.org