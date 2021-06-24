John McAfee, Software Pioneer, Dies In Prison At Age 75

John McAfee’s widow is dismissing the suicide claims surrounding the software mogul’s recent death. On Friday, 38-year-old Janice McAfee told reporters she had spoken to her husband just hours before he was found dead inside a Spanish prison cell. John, the creator of the eponymous antivirus brand, had been at the detention facility since October and was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax fraud charges. The extradition ruling was announced shortly before his death; but as Janice pointed out, John and his legal team still had the option to file an appeal.