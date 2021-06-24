Cancel
Public Safety

John McAfee, Software Pioneer, Dies In Prison At Age 75

By Bobby Allyn
NPR
 4 days ago

McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday — hours after a court in Spain had approved his extradition to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges. Software pioneer John McAfee has died at 75 years old. He was found unresponsive in a Spanish prison cell yesterday. The discovery came just hours after a court in Spain approved McAfee to be extradited to the U.S. to face federal tax evasion charges. NPR's Bobby Allyn has the story.

Public Safety

Antivirus creator and international fugitive John McAfee dies age 75 in Spanish prison

Antivirus creator, software entrepreneur and international fugitive John McAfee has been found dead a Spanish prison cell. The eccentric British-American millionaire, best known for creating the antivirus software that bears his last name, had been set to face extradition to the US, where he was wanted in connection with $23m (£17m) in cryptocurrency fraud and tax evasion worth millions of dollars.
Public Safety

John McAfee Reportedly Dead By Suicide In Barcelona Prison, Hours After Spanish Court Agreed To Extradite Controversial Software Pioneer To U.S.

Controversial computer programmer and businessman John McAfee is reportedly dead by suicide. The 75-year-old embattled tech entrepreneur allegedly killed himself in a prison in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday evening local time, according to local news outlets El Pais and El Mundo. El Pais reported that McAfee was pulled from his jail...
Public Safety

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Obituaries

John McAfee obituary

As the inventor of the antivirus software that bears his name, John McAfee, who has died aged 75 after apparently taking his own life in a Spanish prison, turned paranoia into a fortune. He was one of the first successful self-promoting celebrity millionaires whose power and media exposure provide untold influence in the US.
Public Safety

John McAfee, was he a victim of the deep state?

John McAfee was found dead in his cell in a Barcelona prison just hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States, where he was facing charges of tax evasion and other financial crimes. However, serious questions have been raised about whether the founder of one of...
Spain

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Public Safety

John McAfee’s Widow Claims The Businessman Was Not Suicidal

(CNN) – The widow of controversial antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee said her husband was not a suicide bomber, blaming US authorities for “this tragedy” after he was found dead in his cell in a prison near Miami. Barcelona this Wednesday. McAfee, 75, had multiple problems with the law and...
Public Safety

John McAfee’s Widow Says Software Mogul Wasn’t Suicidal, Blames U.S. Authorities for His Death

John McAfee’s widow is dismissing the suicide claims surrounding the software mogul’s recent death. On Friday, 38-year-old Janice McAfee told reporters she had spoken to her husband just hours before he was found dead inside a Spanish prison cell. John, the creator of the eponymous antivirus brand, had been at the detention facility since October and was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax fraud charges. The extradition ruling was announced shortly before his death; but as Janice pointed out, John and his legal team still had the option to file an appeal.
Spain

John McAfee’s suicide report gets unexpected twist

When the British-American tycoon John McAfee was found dead in his prison, it sparked a firestorm of controversy surrounding his death. But a new development, reportedly discovered over the weekend, has some critics filling in the gaps. Sponsored: Have you seen this video yet?. An official source familiar with the...
Public Safety

Mysterious McAfee Q message posted 30 minutes after his death…

One week later he was arrested in Barcelona and today he was found dead. The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports McAfee, 75, died within hours of the extradition ruling. McAfee’s lawyer in Spain told Reuters that he hanged himself. El Mundo reported that the prison’s medical professionals attempted to resuscitate him. McAfee was being held at the Brians 2 prison in Catalunya.
Economy

John McAfee, the Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Who Died in a Spanish Jail

“My personality is such that I can’t do anything halfway,” he told Businesshala in 2007. At the time, the entrepreneur was 61 years old and then focused on his hobby of flying small, open cockpit planes. The legend of the deserter Mr. McAfee continued to spread through his promotion of yoga and cryptocurrencies, with unfiltered and sometimes sexually explicit and profanity-filled speeches on social media and in interviews. He died in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday; Officials said his death was probably a suicide.
Public Safety

John McAfee’s Wife: ‘My Husband Was NOT Suicidal’

Neon Nettle: The wife of the late antivirus software tech tycoon John McAfee has blamed U.S. authorities for her husband’s sudden death, warning that “he was not suicidal.”. McAfee was found dead in a Spanish jail cell Wednesday, shortly after warning that he feared he may be “suicided” – murdered...