Supreme Court Justices Hand Farmworkers Union A Loss

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 that the profane Snapchat posts of a cheerleader — disappointed that she wasn’t picked for the varsity squad — are protected speech, and that her school went too far when it suspended her from cheerleading for a year as a result. Writing for the majority, Justice Stephen G. Breyer concluded: “It might be tempting to dismiss” the cheerleader’s middle-finger and f-word-laden messages as “unworthy” of “robust First Amendment protections” But, he argued, “sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary.”