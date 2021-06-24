Cancel
Labor Issues

Supreme Court Justices Hand Farmworkers Union A Loss

By Nina Totenberg
NPR
 4 days ago

At issue was a California law allowing union organizers to enter farms to speak to workers during nonworking hours for a set number of days each year. The Supreme Court has once again tightened the leash on labor unions and their ability to organize workers. The spotlight was on the United Farm Workers and a California law which allowed union organizers to enter farms to speak to workers during non-working hours for a limited number of days each year. Here's NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.

www.npr.org
