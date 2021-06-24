Cancel
“I Want My Life Back”: Everything Britney Spears Said About Her Conservatorship In Court

By Kerry McDermot t
Vogue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has spoken publicly for the first time about the controversial conservatorship arrangement she has lived under for 13 years, and that has prompted the fan-driven #FreeBritney movement. The pop star, whose situation was the subject of a New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, earlier this year, addressed an LA courtroom by telephone and told the judge: “I just want my life back.” Demanding that the “abusive” conservatorship be ended, Spears claimed she was prevented by her team from getting married and having another child, was forced to perform and made to take medication against her will, the LA Times said.

Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
#Conservatorship#New Court#New York Times#The La Times#Bessemer Trust#Guardian
