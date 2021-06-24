Cancel
CME Group Integrates FX Link with Bloomberg Terminal

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCME Group announced on Thursday that it has integrated the market data and order entry functionality of FX Link with Bloomberg Terminal. The press release further detailed that the integration will allow mutual clients to access new FX futures contracts through Bloomberg’s ISV, Tradebook. Primarily, it will allow a large group of market participants to view and execute FX Link’s firm liquidity pool. They can electronically access pricing, liquidity, and trading for FX swaps in G5 currency pairs.

