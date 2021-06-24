CME Group Integrates FX Link with Bloomberg Terminal

We can't see into exactly what the future holds for US ethylene, but ethylene futures are now tradable at two of its Mont Belvieu locations. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange launched a new contract on June 14 for ethylene at the Enterprise hub in Mont Belvieu, Texas. The contract is a financial contract, also known as a paper contract, that does not result in physical delivery. The size of the contract is 100,000 pounds per lot. The contract uses the OPIS PetroChem Wire daily assessment for ethylene at this location as its underlying benchmark. OPIS PetroChem Wire began assessing physical ethylene at the Enterprise storage well in July 2020.