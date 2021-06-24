Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

REH on the Road to present Todrick Hall at Floridian Social Club

By TAMPA BAY NEWSPAPERS STAFF
Beach Beacon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG — As part of the Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road series, Todrick Hall will take the stage Friday, April 15, 8 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Todrick Hall is celebrating Pride with...

www.tbnweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Todrick Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Central Ave#The Floridian Social Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Market Days Lineup Is Out, With Trixie Mattel, Todrick Hall, Greyson Chance And Fierce Project Headlining

CHICAGO — Drag queen Trixie Mattel and singers Todrick Hall and Greyson Chance are among the performers headlining Market Days this August. Market Days, which returns this summer after being canceled because of the pandemic last year, is set for Aug. 6-8 on Halsted Street between Belmont Avenue and Addison Street. The festival celebrating LGBTQ pride is hugely popular.
Musicqfm96.com

Qfm96 Presents The Dead Daisies @ The King of Clubs

Qfm96 Presents The Dead Daisies Friday July 2nd at The King of Clubs. Rock legend Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple) fronts this hard rock band who’s on tour in support of their new record “Holy Ground”. Opening the evening is Ironhead Inc. and special guests Resist and Bite featuring former Tesla guitar Tommy Skeoch.
Apartment Therapy

Todrick Hall’s Bed Is Louis Vuitton-Themed, Purrs Like a Cat, and Can Comfortably Fit 4 People

Your bed is arguably the most important part of your home. It’s where you retreat after a long day, curl up under the covers, munch on popcorn while binging your favorite TV show, and — most importantly — get a good night’s rest that often dictates your energy and mood for the next day. In order to take care of yourself, you need to make sure your bed takes care of you — and Todrick Hall’s throne of a bed is prime inspiration for that.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

Todrick Hall, Madison Pettis and Other Stars Get Real About Inclusive Beauty

“Make-up is for everybody,” said social media star Emmy Combs at UOMA Beauty’s Pride Month and Juneteenth Celebration on Friday. Born with Alopecia, the professional make-up artist and licensed cosmetologist took a moment on the red carpet to chat with WrapWomen about the importance of inclusive beauty – and even showed off her impeccably sculpted eyebrows. “I put on these eyebrows every single day and they’re completely fake… with make-up you can do anything you want. You can be creative and feel beautiful. That’s why I wear it.”
rockeramagazine.com

Here We Are by Trickshooter Social Club

Usually, I don't listen to country music, ut when I do, I listen to Trickshooter Social Club! This is what I can say as a start for these guys' incredible tunes!. Again they strike with another distinghieshed hit called 'Here We Are' while checking it out, I simply swinging and singing with these guys when I reached the course. Well, you may disagree with me but I loved these guys' diversity and how they shape country music along with different styles like rock, blues, and pop, actually, they remember me of the iconic Canadian singer Shania Twain! 'Here We Are is a totally different path than Perfectly Broken, and this is really the core of music, in my opinion, you will love their harmony and how the music is very tight, simple, and original at the same. Feel the country vibes below! ;)
skiddle.com

The Knowsley social presents Hot Water Comedy Club

6:00pm til 10:30pm (last entry 7:00pm) Paul Smith, Andy Adkins,Freddy Quinne, and Brennan Reece bring one of the UK's funniest comedy clubs to the Big Top @The Knowsley Social this June. Info: Unforseen Circumstances. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for...
skiddle.com

Social Avenue Indoor Series Presents: Circus W/ Yousef & more

7:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 9:00pm) JBM Music & Events present to you, Social Avenue! Taking over the BEC Arena and turning it in to a safe, socially distant event environment. Info: Unforeseen Circumstances . If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history...
Beach Beacon

Ruth Eckerd Hall to present Lindsey Buckingham

CLEARWATER — Lindsey Buckingham will perform Monday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Buckingham is returning to the stage with a 30-city 2021 U.S. tour, marking his first in-person shows following a lifesaving open-heart...
Cedar City, UTPost Register

Rigby Shakespeare Club presents "To Dine or Not to Dine"

Rigby’s Shakespeare Club and FCCLA will be hosting a dinner and evening of entertainment on June 23 and 24 at 6 p.m. in the Rigby Middle School cafeteria area. Sonya Fulcher, who is the advisor for the Shakespeare Club, stated her students will be providing the entertainment and the Rigby FCCLA will be putting together and hosting the dinner portion of the event.
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Photos Show Miss Kay Robertson’s Brutal Dog Bite Injuries

Photos of “Duck Dynasty” star Miss Kay Robertson’s injuries have emerged after a dog attacked her lip. On Tuesday evening, the Robertson matriarch and wife of Phil, Miss Kay Robertson, was rushed to the hospital. One of her dogs, named Bobo, bit off a portion of her lip. The 73-year-old reality television star is back at her home in Monroe, Louisiana.
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: What Was Lucy Ricardo’s Maiden Name Before Marriage to Ricky?

Before Lucy Ricardo married her Cuban bandleader husband Ricky, the “I Love Lucy” character had a maiden name. What was it?. Well, according to a 2015 article in the Lompoc (Calif.) Record, before Lucy said “I do” and maybe even an “I dun’t” popped out of Ricky’s mouth, her name was purportedly Lucille Esmerelda McGillicuddy from West Jamestown, N.Y. Jamestown makes sense now as that actually was Ball’s hometown.
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Planet at Nottingham Bodega Social Club

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Nottingham's Bodega Social Club for this Planet show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Bodega is a 330 capacity live music venue based on Pelham Street in Nottingham. Despite its small capacity, it's one of the city's most popular destinations and has seen some of the best names in rock, indie, dance, hip-hop, alternative, and everything in between gracing its stage. Acts in recent years include Arctic Monkeys, Bloc Party, Jehst, Florence and the Machine, The XX, Mumford and Sons, and and Coldplay.
Restaurantsdiscoverbradenton.com

Karaoke Nights @ Kava social Club

Sing for your Shell Karaoke is here every week at Kava Social Club!. We are proud to say we are the areas Premiere Karaoke Spot!. Between our massive sound system and our stage complete with lights, lasers, and hazer(all natural and water based)…you will look like a rockstar even if you don’t sound like one!
cambridgema.gov

Lamp x the CPL Present: A Book Club Walks Into a Bar

You're invited to our partnership book club, where the Cambridge Public Library, Lamplighter Brewing Co. and All She Wrote Bookstore team up to highlight contemporary works from marginalized voices. This June, we're hosting a queer-focused session of our book club by reading Time Is the Thing the Body Moves Through...