REH on the Road to present Todrick Hall at Floridian Social Club

Usually, I don't listen to country music, ut when I do, I listen to Trickshooter Social Club! This is what I can say as a start for these guys' incredible tunes!. Again they strike with another distinghieshed hit called 'Here We Are' while checking it out, I simply swinging and singing with these guys when I reached the course. Well, you may disagree with me but I loved these guys' diversity and how they shape country music along with different styles like rock, blues, and pop, actually, they remember me of the iconic Canadian singer Shania Twain! 'Here We Are is a totally different path than Perfectly Broken, and this is really the core of music, in my opinion, you will love their harmony and how the music is very tight, simple, and original at the same. Feel the country vibes below! ;)