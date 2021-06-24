Cancel
Michigan State

Lawmaker welcomes Meridian junior to Michigan Capitol

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, hosted a special guest Tuesday at the state Capitol in Lansing. Visiting was Evan Burdick, a junior at Meridian Early College High School in Sanford. Burdick has an interest in public administration and politics and has been involved locally, volunteering in cleanup efforts and assisting with the Sanford War Memorial dedication. Glenn was thankful that Burdick took the time and interest in job shadowing her – her first job shadow since the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo provided)

