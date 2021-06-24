Synology DiskStation Manager 7 soon launching
After over seven months of public testing Synology has announced the imminent release of its new DiskStation Manager 7 software bringing with it a huge expansion of the C2 platform with four new cloud services. The new upgrade focuses on building on the applications security, system management capabilities, and improving data collaboration, offering a “large step forward for Synology’s NAS and SAN product lines” explains Synology in its press.www.geeky-gadgets.com