Synology DiskStation Manager 7 soon launching

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After over seven months of public testing Synology has announced the imminent release of its new DiskStation Manager 7 software bringing with it a huge expansion of the C2 platform with four new cloud services. The new upgrade focuses on building on the applications security, system management capabilities, and improving data collaboration, offering a “large step forward for Synology’s NAS and SAN product lines” explains Synology in its press.

