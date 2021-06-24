Cancel
Album review: Urne – Serpent & Spirit

By Words: Paul Travers
Kerrang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome heavy bands manage to be thoroughly enjoyable in their predictability. There’s something to be said for a formula done well, but a dislocating debut like this one is even more satisfying. Serpent & Spirit is a very chaotic album. Not in the frenetic sense of a grindcore or mathcore explosion – there’s a precise, measured approach to everything they do – but certainly in the sense that you have little idea what the band will do next.

