Album review: Urne – Serpent & Spirit

What pumpkins have united, let none tear asunder. For those with any degree of familiarity with power metal, whether it is the European variant alone or its slightly older and originally western hemisphere born cousin, the name Helloween is a ubiquitous one. Originally a somewhat typical adherent of the German speed metal scene of the mid-1980s that would make their first appearance on the obscure “Death Metal” demo alongside early extreme metal forerunners Hellhammer, their evolution into one of the most consequential names on the lighter side of the metallic spectrum has been something of an enigmatic one. Following the end of the 80s and the fall of the style from prominence west of the Atlantic, this up and comer outfit would be dogged by substantial lineup changes that would drastically alter their stylistic direction further, with guitarist and co-songwriter Kai Hansen’s departure proving more consequential than Adrian Smith’s exodus from Iron Maiden, and the subsequent case of front man Michael Kiske’s leaving at least matching that of Bruce Dickinson’s from the same iconic heavy metal group and Rob Halford’s departure from Judas Priest at around the same time period.