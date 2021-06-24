Cancel
Album review: Free Throw – Piecing It Together

By Words: Jake Richardson
Cover picture for the articleWhat’s Past Is Prologue, Free Throw​’s previous album, was one of the best emo records of 2019. A raw and honest insight into everyday trauma, it demonstrated the talent and skill within the Tennessee natives’ ranks. Piecing It Together carries on this good work, and while it doesn’t quite reach the heights of its predecessor, it’s further proof that Free Throw are a safe pair of hands when it comes to modern emo.

Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Free Throw Keeps the Spirit of Emo Alive on Piecing It Together

In every way, the music on Piecing It Together, the new album by Nashville rock band Free Throw, defines itself as a hybrid of several styles. Piecing It Together is an appropriate title for the band’s latest foray into emo, itself a somewhat broad label for music and songs that draw from hardcore, punk and pop. It’s Free Throw’s first release in two years, and the pandemic’s chilling effect on social life transpires throughout the album. The title also suggests that Free Throw is dealing with the emotional undertow of both the pandemic’s isolation and their own looming adulthood. The songs play with classic emo tropes of boredom, disillusion and aspiration, and the music is the densest the band has made in their nearly decade-long career.
