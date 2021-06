One Piece has given an update on the numbers between the two sides in the great war for Wano with the newest chapter of the series! The war at Onigashima has taken an intense new turn as the various fights that broke out in the first half of the raid have come to their respective conclusions. Now the characters are all shuffling around as new battles are being set, and with the newest chapter of the series we have gotten a definitive update on just how both sides are faring in terms of their number.